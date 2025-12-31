Justice Kotishwar Singh visits Daulatabad fort

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Supreme Court justice Kotishwar Singh paid a week-long visit to the Devagiri Fort here on Tuesday (30th). During the visit, he explored several key sites within the fort, including the Mahakot, Ambarkot, Saraswati Well, Hathi Haud, Bharat Mata Temple, Kalkot, Chini Mahal, Rang Mahal.

Impressed by the impregnable fort, justice Singh noted in the visitor’s book:

“The fort is very beautiful and impressive. Being invincible, it is truly glorious.”

He was guided through the fort by a tourism assistant and historian from the regional tourism deputy director’s office, Dr. Shivaji Gaikwad and tourism guide Shaikh Javed.

During the visit, Ashok Jadhav, a progressive farmer from Fatiyabad, gifted him figs and guavas cultivated organically on his farm. Also present were deputy engineer Neeraj Virwadkar, dy. inspector Ayub Pathan of Daulatabad Police Station, Yogesh Jadhav, and Babasahab Adhav.

(Photo)