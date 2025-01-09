Justice Oak to grace Justice Pendse Memorial Lecture series

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU) will organise ‘Justice M L Pendse's Second Memorial Lecture Series at the seminar hall of the university, at 11 am, on January 11.

Justice Abhay S Oak, the Judge of the Supreme Court and Chancellor of the University will preside over the function. Senior advocate and former Advocate General of the State Darius Khambata will deliver a lecture on "Basic Structure of the Indian Constitution and its Importance."

Justice Ravindra Ghuge, the Judge of the Bombay High Court and member of the Executive Council and General Assembly of the University, Justice Mangesh Patil, Judge of the HC and member of the General Assembly, all judges of the High Court, Vice-chancellor MNLU Dr Bindu Ronald, lawyers, students of various law colleges, professors, staff and students of the university will grace the event.