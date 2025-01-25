Justice (retd) Chapalgaonkar passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Veteran Marathi writer, thinker and retired judge of High Court Justice Narendra Purushottam Chapalgaonkar passed away on Saturday morning.

He was 87 and is survived by his wife Nandini, daughters Sayali, Bhakti and Meghna, son Shridhar, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and younger brothers.

Since the establishment of the Aurangabad Bench of High Court, he had been living in the city. He was a judge of the Bombay High Court from 1990 to 1999.

As soon as the news of his death spread, the dignitaries from the literary, legal, political and social fields paid their last respects. The last rites were performed on him at Pratapnagar crematorium this evening.