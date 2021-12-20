Kabra elected IIID M’wada Centre Chairperson, Gajanan Chavan is VP, Daksha Shroff hon secretary

Aurangabad, Dec 20: Interior Designer (ID) Anjali Kabra has been elected Chairperson of the Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID) Marathwada Centre for the year 2021-23.

The other office-bearers are as follows: Vice-president – Gajanan Chavan, hon secretary – Ar Daksha Shroff, treasurer – Vipul Patel

and committee members architects Laxmikant Surve, Manoj Panchgalle and Swapnil Shroff. Mentors – Ar Rajan Nadkarni and Anant Deshpande. The IIID is a premier institute of IDs with a national footprint of over 32 chapters across India.

Kabra has lined up a series of activities for the upcoming year, which will focus on creating a network of architects, IDs, artists and trades involved in the activity of interiors to ensure that the region becomes a home to beautiful creativity.

The new team was installed during a programme here recently. The calendar for 2022 was unveiled. A presentation and interaction with renowned sculptor artist Shubhankar Kamble and Mona Kamble, who is a painting artist, was organised.

Future projects include ‘Touch the Brick,’ where students of architecture/interior designing will get to see the actual work of leading architects/IDs by site visits and on field guidance. A knowledge series on material selection methods is also in the pipeline.

The installation programme was attended by architects and IDs from Aurangabad, Nanded and Parbhani, growth associate trade members, and faculty from the MGM and MIT College of Architecture, SB College and INIFD. Ar Harshita Jain and ID Bhavna Chandak conducted the proceedings.