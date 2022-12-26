Kachner theft new (add)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 26, 2022 08:40 PM 2022-12-26T20:40:02+5:30 2022-12-26T20:40:02+5:30
The Chikalthana police station PI Devidas Gaat presented both the accused Arpit Jain and Anil Vishwakarma before the court ...
The Chikalthana police station PI Devidas Gaat presented both the accused Arpit Jain and Anil Vishwakarma before the court on Monday. The court has remanded them in the police custody till December 30. During their custody, the police will investigate that to whom they sold the gold and are there any other persons involved in the theft.Open in app