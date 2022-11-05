Kachner yatra mahotsav from today

Aurangabad:

The annual Kachner yatra mahotsav of Shri 1008 Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Kachner (Aurangabad) will be held between November 6 to 9. The cultural and religious programmes will be held under the guidance of Balyogi Acharya Saubhagyasagarji Maharaj. The Mahamastakabhishek ceremony will be performed on November 8. The Pichhi Parivartan samaroh of Acharya Saubhagyasagarji will be held on November 6. Thousands of devotees from across the country participate in the mahotsav. The accommodation and food will be provided to the devotees. Trust president DU Jain, Sureshkumar Kasliwal, Sanjaykumar Kasliwal and others have appealed to be present for the mahotsav.