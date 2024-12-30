Kadam elected Sainik School Satara Alumni Assn president

Satara: Prakash Kadam has been elected as the president of the Sainik School Satara Alumni Association during the association's meet held in Satara, recently. Kadam, who retired as Maharashtra State Government’s joint secretary in 2017 after 30 years of service, is currently serving as a consultant with the Pune Metro (Tata).

Other office-bearers are as follows: Vice-president - Ravindra Deshmukh, secretary - Mahesh Khilare, joint secretary - Lt Col Jayant Mulgir, treasurer - Digvijay Nalawade, and joint treasurer - wing commander (retired) Ganesh Yevale, said association spokesperson Vilas Tokale.

Sainik School Satara, the first of its kind among 33 such schools in India, was established under the leadership of the then chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan and inaugurated on June 23, 1961

Prominent alumni present included Lt. Gen.( retd) Rajendra Nimbhorkar, Pune municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale, state excise commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi, special inspector general of police Dattatraya Karale, and income tax commissioner Nitin Waghmode, advisory committee members Suresh Jadhav, Amar Jadhav, Madan Pawar, Rajendra Suryawanshi, Pradeep Mohite, and Nitin Kanse were present.