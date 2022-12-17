KALIEDOSCOPE 3.0 celebrated at Wockhardt School

The theme of the presentation revolved around Sustainable Development Goals such as a dance drama based on Water is Precious- Clean rivers by Std.6 and 7 students and Fashion with a mission by Std. 9 and 10 students-giving a boost to adopting sustainable living. Std. 1 students showcased dance forms of Goa and Students of Std. 8 and 9 presented different performing arts from four corners of India. Dr Farhatunnisa Khan acknowledged the efforts of all parents, teachers and students.