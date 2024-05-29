Kamal Talao freed from six encroachments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is spending nearly Rs 2 crore to restore the glory of historic Kamal Talao, near Amkhas Maidan. There were a large number of encroachments around the lake which were causing obstruction in undertaking further development. Hence, on Wednesday, the anti-encroachment section demolished six properties existing in the surrounding area of the lake.

It so happened that CSMC administrator G Sreekanth reviewed the progress work on the lake. He came across the issue of encroachments in the vicinity of the water body. Hence the administrator immediately ordered the removal of the encroachments existing on the land bearing city survey numbers 23 and 37.

In the afternoon, the anti-encroachment squad arrived in the area unexpectedly. The property holders were given some time to remove their belongings. Then, with the help of JCB machines, the properties were demolished. This action was carried out under the guidance of additional commissioner Santosh Wahule, deputy commissioner Savita Sonawane, designated officer Sanjay Suradkar, building inspector Mazhar Ali, junior engineer Javed Qazi (from CSMC’s Building and Sewage Section), and others.