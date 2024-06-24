Kamal Talao rejuvenation works come out of troubled waters!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To restore the glory of the second water body having heritage status ‘Kamal Talao’ and to transform it into a haven for tourists, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator today held a meeting with the key health officials and ordered immediate relocation of old and dilapidated Tuberculosis (TB) Hospital building situated near Aam Khas Maidan.

The civic chief G Sreekanth, during the meeting with the Deputy Director (Health) Dr. Bhushan Kumar Ramteke and the District Tuberculosis Officer Dr. Ganesh Kalyankar, underlined, “The hospital building is old and dilapidated in condition, therefore, to prevent any untoward incident in future it should be demolished urgently and pave a way for expansion of the Kamal Talao.”

The health officials confirmed that the PWD’s Building and Construction section has already prohibited the hospital administration from using the building.

It may be noted that the Kamal Talao is getting a new lease of life and is being funded under the Amrut 2.0 Mission. The CSMC will be spending more than Rs 2.50 crore on the beautification and restoring the glory of the 400-year-old water heritage.

Identify relocation spot in 5 days

The civic chief assured the health authorities of providing alternate space for the relocation of the hospital. The administrator ordered the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha to identify suitable infrastructure within 5 days to relocate the T B Hospital on priority.

T B Hospital

The meeting revealed that 10-15 patients are visiting the OPD at the T B Hospital (District Tuberculosis Centre) daily. The sanctioned staff at the hospital consists of 70 personnel and officials. Being a prime centre, all the testing required to detect and cure the ailment is done at this hospital.

Box

Obstruction for vehicle-owners

Presently the vehicle owners face severe inconvenience due to the existence of the T B hospital on the end of the slip road of the Malik Amber Flyover. There is no ample space left to expand and widen the space beyond the slip road. Hence the vehicle owners (mostly four-wheelers and two-wheelers) face traffic congestion at this bottleneck formed at the edge of slip road and hospital. The hospital is situated between the Kamal Talao and the flyover. After the demolition of the hospital, the CSMC has plans to expand the tank vicinity for tourists.