Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital launches Robotic-Assisted Surgery (RAS)

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

The State-of-the-art 4thGeneration TechnologyIn Robotic - Assisted

High-end Surgery has been launched in Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital now. The patients from the region will now get the world-class facility in affordable cost, the hospital administration informed.

Briefing the press, Trustee and Chairman of the hospital C P Tripathi said, “We have taken a step in the right direction to consolidate the best that technology has to offer in managing various types of diseases treatable by Surgery. We have installed one of the latest robotic-assisted surgery systems, da Vinci X (4th gen system) to help address the need for advanced technology which is immensely beneficial in case of many complex surgeries. This will allow patients in this region to get the best surgical treatment with cost benefits and without travelling to metro cities.”, Tripathi said.

Chief Administrative Officer,Dr. Natasha Verma mentioned that RAShas many advantages such as small incisions and less bleeding, which will result in quick recovery.It also allows the surgeons to perform the surgery with more precision with the 3D high definition view, as it will provide them better visibility to internal organs.

VP & GM - Intuitive India, Mandeep Singh Kumar said that it is commendable that Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital is trying to extend the best of surgical technologies to all sections of the society in the Marathwada region. This technology will enable surgeons to perform a number of complex procedures with ease.

Senior Consultant - Onco-Surgery Dr. Rajesh Saoji, Consultant - Urosurgery and Kidney Transplant Surgery Dr Aditya Yelikar, Dr A M Dhamdhere, Dr. Milind Vaishnav, Dr. Prerna Deodhar, Dr. Shivaji Taur and others were present during the press meet.