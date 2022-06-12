Kannad explosive case solved

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 12:

An low intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was detected in Kannad city on June 9. The bomb detection and disposal squad took and exploded it at a secluded place. In the police investigation, it has been unveiled that a twelfth passed student working as an electrician planted this IED to teach a lesson to his friend, informed Aurangabad rural police SP Manish Kalwaniya in a press conference on Sunday.

An IED was found in an empty mobile phone box opposite a furniture shop on the main road of Kannad city on June 9. After the disposal of the explosive, SP Kalwaniya established four teams of the local crime branch and Kannad police and directed them during the investigation. Based on the substantial and technical evidence, the police arrested Rameshwar Dnyaneshwar Mokase (26, Mhada Colony, Kannad) on suspicion. Rameshwar worked as an electrician and works at New Swaraj Electrical and Ruddra Refrigeration Shop on Hiwarkheda Road.

During interrogation, he gave unconvincing answers due to which the suspicion on him deepened.

When the police implied strict tactics, Rameshwar confessed that he had planted the IED. He said, Rameshwar owned some money to his friend Dinesh Rajguru (Shantinagar, Kannad) but he was ignoring to return it. He also asked Dinesh’s cousin Kiran Rajguru to convince him to return his money, but in vain. Aggrieved over it, he decided to teach Dinesh a lesson and prepared an IED. He planted it in front of a Kiran’s shop with the intention of sabotage, Rameshwar confessed during interrogation.

He was produced before the court and has been remanded in the police custody till June 16, Kalwaniya said.

The police action was executed under the guidance of SP Kalwaniya, additional SP Dr Pawan Bansode, by sub-divisional officer Mukund Aghav, PI Rameshwar Renge, Ravindra Talekar, PSI Vijay Jadhav, Pradeep Thube and others.

Belongs to educated family

Accused Rameshwar Mokase has passed his MCVC course and later took admission in ITI, but did not complete it. His father works as a mechanic in Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC). Rameshwar used to repair electrical appliances and also took repairing contracts. His one brother is an engineer and other a doctor. Although, he belonged to an educated family but used his intellect in the wrong work.