Kantilal Suryawanshi no more

Aurangabad:

Kantilal Chunnilal Suryawanshi (85, Vidyaniketan Colony) passed away due to old age on Wednesday. His last rites were performed in the Kailasnagar crematorium. He is survived by two sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and grandchildren. He was the father of Shiv Sena Vyapari Aghadi Vijay Suryawanshi.