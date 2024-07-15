‘Kanyadan’ novel released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 'Kanyadan’ a Marathi novel was released in a programme held at Einstein Hall of MGM Univeristy recently.

It has been written by Priti Bankar, a researcher from the Institute of Indian and Foreign Languages of the university.

Veteran litterateur Dr Dada Gore, vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, institute director K P Sinha, Dr Mahesh Kharat and others were present.

Speaking at the event, veteran writer Dada Gore said through the novel, the social minds were called upon to preserve the sanctity of the institution of marriage, speak the truth and behave honestly while arranging marriages. “The novel is about the institution of marriage and the author's feelings about it are clear.

The author has taken the characters in this novel from their real life," he added.