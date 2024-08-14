Kapil Pingle murder case: 35 persons' statements recorded

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The mastermind of the Kapil Pingle murder case and and Deputy Sarpanch of Ranjangaon Shenpunji Shivram Thombre was sent to Harsul Jail after ten days of police custody.

During the ten-day probe, he consistently tried to mislead the police by fabricating various stories. However, senior officials made it clear that strong evidence of murder against him was found and that evidence would be included in the chargesheet soon.

After Kapil's murder, Ranjangaon Shenpunji deputy sarpanch Shivaram was arrested on August 3. Before him, Jayesh alias Yash Sanjay Fattelashkar (24, Goganathnagar, Begumpura), Bharat Pandure (33, Begampura), Vikas Jadhav (18, Sagar alias Jeetsingh Muley (23) and Amar alias Atul Pawar (40, Jalna) who murdered Kapil on Shivram’s instructions were arrested.

He was interrogated for almost ten days. The police revealed the conspiracy and the reason behind the murder from him. However, Shivaram tried to tell different stories, and reasons, like a history-sheeter. However, one accused who helped Shivram in escaping is still at large.

Box

Yash unravelled murder conspiracy

The statements of Shivram and Yash were recorded face-to-face for a whole day. The accused shared the sequence of events from encouraging for the murder to providing money for the purchase of the pistol. Shivaram was silent for a long time. The police also tried to match the sequence of events by questioning him.

Box

statements of 35 people recorded

The probe team has recorded the statements of around 35 people including witnesses, friends, and family members of the accused related to Kapil's murder. It has been found that there was continuous communication between Yash and Shivaram before the murder. However, the police have not yet revealed the exact reason behind Shivaram's murder.