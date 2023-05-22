Karad instructs to complete Coffer Dam works by July 15

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, today instructed the contractor of the new water supply scheme (WSS) to complete the construction of Coffer Dam, before the level of water scales up in Jayakwadi Dam, by July 15.

The work of the new scheme is underway. The major work proposed included the construction of Coffer Dam in Jayakwadi Dam (water source) and then the construction of Jack Well to lift water from the source.

Karad held a meeting to review the progress of the new WSS at the Smart City Office, on Monday morning. He mentioned conducting seven meetings in this regard, so far and the work going on as of today seems to be satisfactory.

While speaking to media persons, Karad said, “We will hire technological experts from Mumbai to construct sheet piles in the dam. The arrangement of murum has also been made to the contractor from Davarwadi and Kherda villages. I hope the city gets an adequate quantity of water by December 2024. Presently, the strength of manpower is less and the contractor has assured of increasing the number. The main pipeline will be laid from Jayakwadi and Nakshatrawadi (distance of 39 km), out of which, a distance of 16 km has been completed and the remaining 23 km would also be done soon. It is mandatory to adjoin 10 pipes daily, but 08 pipes are being done. Besides, out of the proposed six water treatment plants (WTPs), three are ready at Nakshatrawadi. The construction of the Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) is underway.

Former mayor Bhagwan Ghadamode, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth and officials from the municipal corporation and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) were present in the meeting.

24x7 water thru Hydraulic Model

Under the Hydraulic Model of the new WSS, the residents staying on the third floor of a building will also receive water in their taps without using electric motors. The water meters will also be fixed to provide water to the citizens 24x7, but the charges for water meters will not be collected from the citizens. The bill of water will be solely based on the quantity of water consumed by each property holder.

37 ESRs works underway

The construction of 53 elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) has been proposed under the scheme, out of which, the construction of 37 ESRs is underway. Efforts are being taken to hand over four to five ESRs to municipal corporation in the next two months. It will help civic administration to reduce the gap in water supply from six days to three days.

Hydraulic Testing of ESR

A quantity of 40 lakh litres of water is required to conduct the hydraulic testing of one ESR. The municipal corporation will extend cooperation in the testing. After testing the water, it will be supplied to the citizens after completing the purification process.