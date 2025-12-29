Karad, Kuche, Kenekar & Dahiphale need to withdraw from polls

Withdrawal necessary despite unwillingness

Chhatraptai Sambhajinagar: With the orders from the Central Committee of the BJP that no son, daughter, wife, or sister of any party leader should file a nomination paper, the son of MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, Harshvardhan Karad, his sister Ujjwala Dahiphale, the son of MLA Sanjay Kenekar, Harshvardhan Kenekar and the wife of MLA Narayan Kuche will have to withdraw from the Chhatraptai Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections.

The BJP has adopted a strict policy to curb 'dynastic politics' in the municipal elections.

As per the orders from the party's senior leadership, the children or close relatives of current MLAs, MPs, or current and former corporators will not be given candidature.

The BJP has decided to implement the policy of 'only one ticket per family'. This is likely to cancel the candidacies of many leaders' children who wish to carry on the political legacy.

Attention is now focused on whether this will give opportunities to party workers who have been working for the party by denying candidacies to relatives. The BJP has implemented this policy for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections and has prepared a revised list of candidates, excluding the relatives of MLAs and MPs.

On the same lines, it has become virtually impossible for the children of leaders to get candidature in the CSMC polls as well.

“Due to orders from the superiors, the children and relatives of the leaders will not be filing nomination papers for the elections. This includes my son Harshvardhan, my sister Ujjwala, MLA Kenekar's son, and MLA Kuche's wife,” said MP Dr Bhagwat Karad while talking to this newspaper.