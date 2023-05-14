Kardi oil gets cheaper by Rs 40

Prices of other edible oils also drop

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The price of Safflower (Kardi) oil, has dropped by Rs 40 per litre in the past month and a half. The price of non-filtered safflower oil is now Rs 180 per litre, and double-filtered oil is being sold at Rs 185 per litre. This drop in price has also affected other edible oils, which have become cheaper by Rs 5 to 10 per litre.

The price of safflower oil had surged to Rs 225 per litre in the past two to three years due to a decline in production. This led to city dwellers opting for sunflower oil and soybean oil as alternatives. As a result, the sale of Kardi oil had fallen to only 4 percent. However, the situation has now changed, and the supply of the safflower seed is increasing, causing the price to decrease.

The use of edible oil in food is essential, but it should be consumed in limited quantities. The kardi oil is known for its benefits in increasing the immune system of the body, and many doctors and physicians recommend its use in the diet. Edible oil trader Jagannath Bassaiye states that the availability of the seed is increasing, and if the situation remains the same, Kardi oil could become cheaper by another Rs 10 to 15 in the next few days.

Consumers have started preferring to buy loose oil available in the market, which is Rs 5 to 10 per litre cheaper than the packing edible oil of the companies.

Price of other edible oils in April (per litre):

Safflower oil -- Rs185

Groundnut oil -- Rs 180

Soybean oil -- Rs 105

Sunflower oil -- Rs 120

Cottonseed oil -- Rs 100

Palm oil -- Rs 105