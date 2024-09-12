Karmad murder: friend turns foe over personal dispute

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The best friend turned out to be a foe in the Karmad murder case on Thursday. According to details, Rajesh Vijay Kapse (35) was brutally murdered in Pimpalgaon Pandhari Shivara. The incident which came to light on Tuesday was a mystery and was solved on Thursday by the local crime branch and Karmad police.

Rajesh's friends Dutta Amrit Suravase (35) and Santosh Uddhav Jagtap (Vijayanagar, Garkheda) killed him in an extreme dispute. While the police arrested Santosh while Dutta was still absconding.

Rajesh who was a painter by profession left the house on September 8 by telling his wife that he was going to work. But, he did not return home that day. The family members searched for him but could not find him. They lodged a missing complaint with Pundliknagar Police Station on September 10.

It was revealed during the evening of Tuesday that he was killed. Superintendent of Police Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, Additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, and Deputy SP Siddeshwar Bhor rushed to the spot and gave instructions for the investigation.

Seen in liquor shop

Local crime branch police inspector Satish Wagh and Karmad in-charge Pratap Navghare identified him because of the tattoo on his body.

In the CCTV footage, it was seen that Rajesh went with Dutta and Santhosh towards Sutgirni Chowk on a two-wheeler triple seat from home.

They bought liquor from a shop and went towards Zalta Phata. Around 6 pm, they moved towards Karmad Shivara from Zalta Phata. With identity of Dutta, and Santosh, who were seen with Rajesh in the footage became clear, the police started searching for them.

Accused walked with police to search houses

After committing a crime, the accused returned home at 11 pm. The murder came to light on Tuesday and police were searching for the killers on Wednesday.

At that time, Santosh a close friend of the deceased was with a police team showing residences of friends and relatives. He was also expressing grief in the car with the team. The second team of police found that Santosh was involved in the crime and he was arrested at night. Assistant police Inspector Sudhir Mote, Pawan Ingle, PSI Dadarao Bansode, Rameshwar Dhakne, Sanjay Ghuge and Shrimant Bhalerao took action.

Dispute to be ascertained only after Dutta's arrest

Dutta started hating Rajesh for extreme personal reasons. So, it was decided to drink him liquor on Sunday and get answers to the questions he (Dutta) wanted. During the party, when Dutta got the answers he wanted, he beheaded Rajesh with a knife. Dutta ran away along with his wife after the crime.

“The exact cause of the dispute will be cleared only after his arrest,” said SP Dr Vinaykumar Rathod.