Karnapura Jain Mata temple's 13th anniversary celebrated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sri Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Temple under Rajabazar Shri Sarvatobhadra Parshwanath Jain Temple and 12 Kuldevi Mata Temple Karnapura celebrated the 13th anniversary with great devotion and enthusiasm.

In the morning, Mahashantidhara (Abhishek) at Shri Sarvatobhadra Bhagwan was performed. Maha Aarti was performed by Retd Judge Kailaschand Chandiwal.

Later in the evening, the Mahaarti of Shri Sarvatobhadra Parshwanath Bhagwan and Kuldevi Mata was performed accompanied with music by Namokar Bhakti Mandal. The entire temple area was illuminated with lighting. A large number of devotees were present on this occasion. Maha prasad was also distributed to the devotees. Secretary Ashok Ajmera, Joint-convenor Pramod Pandey, joint secretary Naredra Ajmera and others were present.