Karnapura temple all set to welcome devotees

Colouring and other preparations underway: Fair to start from Sep 26

Aurangabad, Sep 18:

The goddess temple at Karnapura, which is almost 350 years old, is being decorated to welcome the devotees for the Navratri festival. Painting and other minor works have been undertaken by the temple trust, on the other hand, shops selling puja materials and other items have started arriving on the Karnapura ground.

The citizens of Aurangabad flock in thousands to the temple during Navratri festival to take darshan of the Goddess during the Karnapura Yatra and enjoy the fair with their families. Due to corona, the darshan and fair were canceled for the last two years. However, this year the government has ordered the celebration of the festival in a restriction-free environment. Hence the Karnapura fair will start from September 26. Meanwhile, the traders who were not allowed to set up shops have expressed a sigh of relief as they will be able to do good business this year.

The temple of Goddess in Karnapura, is being decorated to welcome the devotees. A compound wall has been erected outside the temple. A pavilion has been erected in front of the temple keeping in view the rains. Similarly coloring is being done in the Balaji temple in the premises.

ACB floats tenders

Tenders are invited from the Aurangabad Cantonment Board for the Karnapura fair. This process is being held online. The contractor with the highest bid will get the contract. The contractors estimated that the board will receive more than Rs 56 lakh revenue this year.