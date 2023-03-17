Karnataka Sangh to celebrate women’s day

Published: March 17, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Karnataka Sangh will organise a function to mark women’s day at Hotel Laadli, Cidco on March 19 ...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Karnataka Sangh will organise a function to mark women’s day at Hotel Laadli, Cidco on March 19 at 3.30 pm. union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and Dr Anjali Karad will be the guests of honour.

Vice president Subhash G Amane and office bearers have appealed to all Karnataka Sangha members to attend the function in large numbers.

