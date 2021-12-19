Karodi Shivar murder case accused arrested

Aurangabad, Dec 19:

A 70-year-old woman Bardabai Govind Narwade was found dead, lying in a pool of blood in her house in Karodi Shivar on Thursday afternoon. The case was registered on Friday in the Daulatabad police station and the police arrested the accused on Saturday. The suspect has been identified as Sachin Narode (25, Karodi Shivar).

Deceased Bardabai’s daughter Anusaya Sonawane in her complaint expressed suspicion on Sachin but he was at large. The police received an information that he is hiding in Parbhani district. Crime branch police team led by PSI Amol Maske, Satish Jadhav, Sudhakar Misal, Jitendra Thakur, Viresh Bankar, Ravindra Kharat and others arrested Sachin from Parbhani. PI Rajashree Aade is further investigating the case.

Sachin confessed that he beat Bardabai on Wednesday night when she was alone in the house and fled from the scene.

The Daulatabad police produced Sachin before the court and he has been remanded in the police custody for two days. PI Rajashree Aade is further investigating the case.