Kartiki Ekadashi: Grand celebrations at Pandharpur (Waluj)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Shri Vithal-Rukmini temple in Pandharpur (waluj) will host various religious events for Kartiki Ekadashi on Tuesday. The program starts at 4.30 am with Mahabhishekam, puja, and aarti, led by former Zilla Parishad member Vinod Patil and his family.

A Grantharaj Gyaneshwari Parayan of Habhap Pawar Maharaj will be held from 7 to 10 am, followed by a musical reading of the Srimad Bhagwat Katha by Bhakt Shyamkant Maharaj Bhawar from 1 to 5 pm. In the evening, Santosh Maharaj More will lead a Kirtan from 7 to 9 pm, followed by a community Harijagar at 10 pm. The ongoing Akhand Harinam week will conclude on Wednesday with Kirtan by Mahant Kailasgiri Maharaj and a Mahaprasad distribution from 9 to 11 am. Also, various events will be held at the Ganapati Temple in Waluj on Kartiki Ekadashi, including morning Kirtans and a procession with the idol through the main streets, concluding with a Mahaprasad distribution. The local community has invited everyone to join the celebrations.