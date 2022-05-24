Kashish Murder case : Police recovers weapon from Sharan Singh

Aurangabad, May 24:

The Vedantnagar police have recovered the weapon used by the accused Sharan Singh to kill Kashish, on Tuesday. The weapon was seized in front of the panch.

The accused after stabbing the girl in broad daylight on college campus has fled away. He was arrested from Lasalgaon in Nasik district. The court has awarded him police custody remand (PCR) to Sharan Singh till May 27. Hence he is in the lock up of Vedantnagar police station and police inspector Bhandare is investigation the case.

Police sources said,” The killer has hidden the ‘Kripan’ (used for murder) at one place in the city. Acting upon his information, the police visited the spot and recovered it in front of the panch.

Murder could have been averted!!

Kashish had informed her relatives that the accused is harassing her. Hence they tried to resolve the matter at their own level. Instead of doing this, if they had lodged a police complaint, the accused would not have dared to wage an attack on Kashish and the untoward incident could have been averted, said one police officer.