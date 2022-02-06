Kashyap gang goons attack youth with fighters, swords

Aurangabad, Feb 6:

The Kashyap Gang members brutally injured a youth, preparing for the competitive exams with fighters and swords at Sainagar in Shivajinagar area. The injured student has been identified as Shubham Vinayak Mangate (24, Sainagar) and he sustained 70 stitches on his head. The Pundliknagar police have arrested five miscreants in this connection.

The youths established a chowk at Bharatnagar in the name of the notorious goon from Ujjain, MP, Kashyap and created panic and threat among the people in Bharatnagar and the nearby Renukanagar area. Kashyap wears a black shirt, a scarf around his neck, and has a Tilak on his head.

These youths follow him and established a gang in his name. Shubham is preparing for competitive examinations and his parents run a grocery shop in their house.

On Saturday at around 10 am, Kashyap Gang members Raju Pathade, Yash Pakhre, Shubham More, Atish More, Shaikh Badshah Shaikh Baba, Nilesh Dhas, Pinya Khadke and two other unidentified miscreants went to the grocery shop and threatened Shubham’s parents and younger brother to open the shop. Shubham was not at home at that time.

When Shubham came to know about the incident, he went to his cousin Raju Pathade at Renukanagar to convince him to warn the miscreants. At the same time, all the above-mentioned accused came there and severely beat Shubham with fighters and swords.

He sustained around 70 stitches on his head and is being treated in an ICU in a private hospital. The police have arrested five accused Yash Pakhre, Shubham More, Atish MOre, Shaikh Badshah and Pinya Khadke. A case has been registered in Pundliknagar police station.