Kasturbai Deshmukh passes away

Aurangabad: Kasturbai Raghunathrao Deshmukh (95, Tirupati Park, Cidco, N-4) died of old age on Sunday.

The last rites were performed on her at her native place at Gaur village in Kalamb tehsil of Osmanabad, this night. She leaves behind four sons and grandchildren.

She was the mother of Dr Ratnadeep Deshmukh, a professor in the Computer Science and Information Technology Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.