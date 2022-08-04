Kavad-carrier devotee dies, 4 injured due to dash by vehicle

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

A Kavad-carrier devotee dies while four others injured as unidentified vehicle dashed the group of devotees taking water in the Kavad from Ellora at Hatnoor on Aurangabad - Dhule National Highway in the wee hours of Thursday. The deceased has identified as Sharad Balchand Muthe (40).

The devotees from Shivrai village in Kannad tehsil including Sharad Muthe, Rameshwar Appasaheb Phalke 938), Kailas Devrao Tathe (45), Rohan Navnath Phalke (16) and Rishikesh Babasaheb Sable had gone to Ellora to take water and were returning to the village on feet after taking water in the Kavad. At around 5 am, an unidentified vehicle dashed them near Hatnoor. Muthe died on the spot while the other four were severely injured. The condition of Rameshwar Phalke is said to be critical. On receiving the information, the police and other people rushed to the spot and took the injured to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The body of Muthe was taken to Harnoor Rural Hospital for post mortem. He is survived by wife, two children, brother and sister-in-law.

There is an old tradition in the villages of Harnoor, Shivrai, Tapargaon, Ruikheda, Jaitapur, Alapur and others in Kannad tehsil to bring water in Kavad in Ellora daily during the month of Shravan.The water is then offered in Abhishek in Mahadev temple in the village.