Kawade wants 4 seats in Lok Sabha and 15 seats in state assembly

The resolution will be presented in the state level convention of the party

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The People's Republican Party will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections along with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. For that, the resolution that the alliance should give 4 Lok Sabha and 15 in state assembly seats to our party. A resolution will be passed in the state level convention of the party to be held at Bhusawal on July 29, said national president Prof Jogendra Kawade.

On Sunday Prof Kawade had come to the city. He interacted with reporters after the meeting of office bearers of the party. He said, CM Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, ministers Gulab Patil and Girish Mahajan will be invited to the state level convention. The Shinde-Fadnavis government should accept the responsibility of the security of the backward, deprived and minority communities in the state and take strict action against those who spread caste-religious hatred.

Akshay Bhalerao, a young man, was killed due to communal hatred. In other places too, injustice and atrocities are being committed against the backward classes. The government should take strict action against the perpetrators of atrocities. In the future, our party will take up the issues of protection of the Constitution, land leases, OBCs, scholarships, reserved seats, Muslim reservations, and vehicles should not be allowed on the Samruddhi expressway unless they have a fitness certificate, Kawade said. Adv JK Narayane, Ganesh Padghan, Charandas Ingole, Ashok Jadhav, Anil Turkmane and others were present.