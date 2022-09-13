Kendrekar instructs GVPR of speeding up the work

Review meeting of new water supply scheme held in divisional commissioner office on Tuesday

Aurangabad, Sep 13:

The work of the GVPR company, working on the new water supply scheme has not been satisfactory for the past two years. Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar took review of the work from the company officials. Furious over the slow pace of work, he warned the company officials of strict action if they do not speed up the work.

A review meeting of the water supply scheme was conducted at the divisional commissioner office. The officials put forward the work progress of the water supply scheme. However, Kendrekar was not pleased with the pace of the work. In the meeting, he pointed out to the officials the delayed work of the main water line, internal water lines, and slow construction of the overhead water tanks. After the review, he instructed the officials to stop giving reasons and speed up the work. The Aurangabad Bench has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Kendrekar to monitor the work of the new water supply scheme. This committee reviews the work of the scheme every week. Municipal administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary, additional commissioner Ravindra Nikam, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) chief engineer RV Lolapod, executive engineer Ajay Singh, deputy commissioner Dr Santosh Tengle and other officials were present on the occasion.

MJP officials warned

Despite the slow progress of work, the GVPR contractor company was repeatedly backed by the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran officials for the work of the new water supply scheme. Kendrekar gave a strict warning to the officials warning them to speed up the work. He said that their superiors will be informed if they continue to turn a blind eye to the work.