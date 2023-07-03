Kendrekar to submit survey report on farmers to government soon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Before relieving from his post, the divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar underlined that he will be sending the survey report of 21 lakh farmers’ families from the division to the state government. The survey aimed at preventing suicides by farmers through the launching of various welfare schemes for them.

Earlier, Kendrekar suggested granting an ex gratia of Rs 20,000 per acre to each farmer during both (Rabi and Kharif) seasons on May 16. He made the statement before completing the survey. Later on, he applied for voluntary retirement on May 24 and recently accepted his plea. Hence today was the last day of Kendrekar in office. Many gazetted officers came to meet him in the office during the whole day.

Kendrekar along with his wife left the divisional commissionerate office without any government vehicle for Gulshan Mahal on foot. District collector Astik Kumar Pandey, superintendent of police Manish Kalwaniya, deputy commissioner (revenue) Parag Soman and others accompanied him.

The citizens were seen taking photographs and videos of Kendrekar while he was walking towards Gulshan Mahal via the district collectorate.

Report to the government by next week

The administration has drawn a conclusion that the suicides are being done on a large scale due to the absence of economic support for the farmers having less agricultural land. The survey has been completed. It will recommend releasing of ex gratia of Rs 10,000 per acre to the farmers during both seasons and Kendrekar will be submitting the report to the state government by next week.

The survey of 21 lakh families from the division was done in 12 phases. The officials interacted with the family members of the farmers who had committed suicide during the survey.

The survey was done on the basis of a questionnaire consisting of 104 questions. The list of depressed farmers who are grilled with thoughts of suicide and unemployed youths has also been prepared. The questions also include whether the deceased farmers were members of any local self-governing body, associated with any financial society, having loans from any bank, availability of facilities in the houses, power supply and other amenities in the house.

Kendrekar said that he will enjoy farming and spending time with the farmers in future. He underlined saying that he could not live his life due to the job. I could not understand when the lone son grew up and also went abroad. Hence spending his valuable time reading, painting, excursion in the lap of nature etc will be the priorities, he said.