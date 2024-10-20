Kenekar faces complaint over remarks on Maratha leader

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Maratha activists have filed a complaint at Pundliknagar Police Station against BJP State General Secretary Sanjay Kenekar. They allege that his remarks about Manoj Jarange-Patil, leader of the Maratha reservation movement. The activists claim that Kenekar’s comments are fueling communal tension.

Activists have submitted a memorandum highlighting ongoing disagreements over reservations between the Maratha and OBC communities. During this tense period, Sanjay Kenekar allegedly made remarks against Manoj Jarange while speaking to the media. The activists are urging immediate action in response to Kenekar’s comments. The memorandum has been signed by Dnyaneshwar Gaikwad, G.K. Gadekar, Sudam Salunke, Kanta Choudhary, Jayraj Deshmukh, Tushar Shinde, Dharmraj Gange, Shivaji Nagare, Kailas Kadule, Balaji Kadam, and Shivaji Lute.