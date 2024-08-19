Kesar mango exporting makes farmers richer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Kesar mango grown by the farmers of the district has become very popular with the citizens of America, Japan and England.

The farmers from the district are becoming richer from the export of this mango. Also, Mosambi (sweet lime) is exported to Bangladesh from the district while pomegranates are exported to Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

box

Export to 3 countries

Kesar mango is exported from the district to three countries namely Japan, England and America. Mango reaches the market faster through airline facilities than earlier ships.

Box

Agricultural Researcher Dr Bhagwanrao Kapse said that farmers earned up to seven and a half lakh rupees per acre this year from kesar mango cultivation.

“Kesar mango is in good demand in the European market. Due to this, number of farmers turning to Kesar mango farming is increasing every year. Intensive planting results in early yield. Mango farming is more profitable than any other crops today,” he added.

Another expert and district agriculture superintendent Prakash Deshmukh said ‘Kesar mangoes are being exported to European countries for the district. Besides, pomegranates are being exported to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.“We are making special efforts to increase the export of agricultural produce in the district,” he said.

Box

125 tonnes of mango being exported

Kesar mangoes have been cultivated on about 400 acres of land in the district. More and more farmers are now cultivating mango. This year, around 125 tonnes of Kesar mango was exported to Europe from the district.

Box

3.3 K hectare area of mango in the district

The Gavran mango is cultivated on 3,337 hectares of land in villages of the district while the Kesar mango is grown on only 400 acres. The cultivation of Kesar mango is increasing every year. As the yield of this mango is higher than other crops, it is seen that farmers are turning to cultivate this mango.

Box

Tehsil-wise mango cultivation

Cultivation of mango tehsil-wise is as follows in the district;

Tehsil name-------------land in hectares

Chh Sambhajinagar--------558

Paithan----------------------520

Phulumbri------------------572

Vaijapur------------------- 485

Gangapur------------------240

Khuldabad----------------313

Sillod---------------------239

Soyegaon-----------------33

Kannad------------------372