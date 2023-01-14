Kesarkar is arrogant due to power: Andhare

Aurangabad

“The ministers in the present state government have become arrogant due to the power in their hands and minister Deepak Kesarkar is one of them”, alleged leader of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Shiv Sena Sushma Andhare.

She was addressing a public meeting of Mahavikas Aghadi alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP at University Gate on the occasion of Mahavistar Din on Saturday. Several people had gathered to hear Andhare.

Andhare said that she had expressed that there is a threat to her life, Kesarkar arrogantly asserted it. She then condemned his statement.

Former chief minister Ashokrao Chavan, NCP state president Jayant Patil, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, legislative council opposition leader Ambadas Danve also spoke on the occasion.

MLC Satish Chavan, MLA Udaysingh Rajput, MLC Vikram Kale, MLA Amarsingh Pandit, Kishenchand Tanwani, Balasaheb Thorat, Mehboob Shaikh, Dr Kalyan Kale, Subhash Zambad and other leaders were present on the dais.

Ajay Dehade and his troop presented Bhimgeet programme. Sunil Magare made an introductory speech while Manohar Shirsat conducted the proceedings of the function.