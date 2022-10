Khadija passes away

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

Khadija Habib Shaikh (70) died on October 4 after a prolonged illness. Her Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Ganj-e-Shahida Masjid while burial took place at the adjacent graveyard. She leaves behind husband, three sons and three daughters. She was the mother of Shaikh Mujeeb, a panel producer at Munsif TV.