Khaire, 10 others acquitted in effigy burning case

Aurangabad, July 7:

Additional chief judicial magistrate Y P Poojari has issued orders to acquit former MP Chandrakant Khaire and 10 other Shiv Sena leaders activists in a case of raising slogans and burning the effigy of the then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

According to details, Sena leaders and activists staged an agitation on June 2, 2011, in protest against Ajit Pawar for making derogatory remarks about the Sena chief.

The agitators put a garland made of chappals on the effigy of Pawar. They also burnt the effigy and raised slogans later.

A case was registered with Cidco Police Station against Chandrakant Khaire, MLC Ambadas Danve, Anita Ghodele, Kishor Nagre, Husharsingh Chavan, Anil Jaiswal, Veerbhadra Gadge along with 100 to 150 activists. Police filed a charge sheet in court on August 13, 2014. Advocates Sachin Shinde, Prakash Malvatkar, Abhijit Pakhe and Dutta Kale appeared for the Sena activists.

Hearing arguments the court gave the above orders.