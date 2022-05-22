Khaire had absolute power over the municipal corporation

Aurangabad, May 22:

Former Shiv Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire, MLC Ambadas Danve are repeatedly claiming that BJP was in power with Sena. Even though we were in power with them, the remote control of the municipal corporation was in the hands of Khaire with absolute power. Therefore, works of Khaire’s preference would first be approved in the general body meeting, alleged union minister of State for finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad.

The BJP will be holding the Jal Akrosh Morcha in the city on May 23 at 4 pm from Paithan Gate to Aurangabad municipal corporation on the issue of water supply.

Against this backdrop, Karad spoke to the reporters on Sunday. Khaire had recently said that the BJP has held the posts of Mayor, deputy mayor and speaker in the municipal corporation. Why was the issue not resolved then. Replying to the allegation, Dr Karad said, no project was approved without their consent of Khaire. This led to the collapse of the parallel water pipeline project. Even new Rs 1680 crore water supply schemes will not be completed for another ten years. BJP has remained on the side of citizens till date. Therefore, despite being in power with Sena, our corporators repeatedly staged agitation over water supply. Karad also said that we broke apart from Sena as the progress of the city was slowed down. MLA Atul Save, City president Sanjay Kenekar were present.