Khaire meets Uddhav, blames Danve again for defeat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: UBT Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire met party chief Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshri in Mumbai.

It may be noted that Khaire lost the election in Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency. After Khaire’s defeat in the election, he addressed media persons and criticised the opposition leader in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve for not performing the responsibility given for the election.

Expressing displeasure at that time, Khaire said if he (Danve) had not given up the post of district head, he should have worked. He also made it clear that he would take up the matter with the party chief.

After two days of the election, he went to Mumbai to attend a meeting of party leaders. It is learnt that the discussions on the party’s defeat in the Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency elections were also held in the meeting. Khaire also made a complaint against Danve with Uddhav Thackeray.

Talking to this newspaper on Saturday, former MP Khaire said that a meeting of UBT Shiv Sena leaders was organised in Mumbai. “The discussions on the next planning and policy were held. I was in Mumbai for two days and talked with Uddhav Thackeray. The discussions with our leader is an internal matter, so, I cannot talk about it,” he added.

All eyes on Danve’s stand

Ambadas Danve has gone on a study tour in aborad. All eyes of UBT Sena office-bearers and activists are on Danve as to what reaction he would give to the criticism of Khaire after his arrival here.