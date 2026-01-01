Khaire takes dig at Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “I will see Ambadas Danve, who is making allegations against me. It's not right that he made accusations against me. I know what he has done secretly. I will hold a press conference against Danve after January 16 or 17,” said Chandrakant Khaire, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader on Thursday, taking a dig at fellow party leader Danve.

Khaire said that he is a loyal person, which is why he has survived, but Danve doesn't understand this.

He added that he knows what Danve has been doing secretly and that Danve has been missing for four days. Khaire said that party leaders were searching for him but did not find him.

The former MP alleged that people from the BJP and the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena are distributing money in the Municipal Corporation elections. He also took a jibe at District Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, saying that Shirsat did not even give him ‘Tilgul’ in view of Makar Sankranti. He only makes announcements. Khaire remarked that Shirsat's political drama is ongoing.