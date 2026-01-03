Khaire, Tanwani, Danve among 48 acquitted

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a case dating back to 2012 involving an alleged attack on police inside Jawaharnagar police station following an inter-caste marriage, the sessions court on Thursday ordered the acquittal of 48 accused, including former MP Chandrakant Khairé, former MLA Kishanchand Tanwani, and former leader of the opposition Ambadas Danve. The order was passed by sessions judge Rajesh D. Patil, bringing the 14-year-old case to a close.

What was the incident?

Tension had arisen on 25 August 2012 at Jawaharnagar police station over an inter-caste marriage between a young woman from the Sindhi community and a youngster from the Muslim community. It was alleged that some political office-bearers and their supporters gathered outside the police station to oppose the marriage. According to the complaint filed by then police inspector Hemant Kadam, a mob of 500 to 700 people raised provocative slogans, issued threats, pushed and assaulted police personnel, attempted to snatch weapons, entered the police station and damaged government property. An offence was registered, and a charge sheet was filed in 2016. The case was later transferred to the sessions court, where charges were framed in February 2024.

No conclusive evidence

During the trial, the prosecution examined seven witnesses. However, the court noted inconsistencies in their statements, lapses in the investigation, absence of circumstantial and technical evidence, and lack of proof regarding the alleged lathi charge.

Defence counsel adv Sachin S. Shinde argued that there was no strong or reliable evidence against the accused, pointing out that all witnesses were police personnel and there was not a single independent witness. As the charges could not be proved, the court acquitted all 48 accused.

The defence team included adv Sachin Shinde, Deepak Patil, S. M. Bhise, S. R. Ingale, S. V. Pandit, A. S. Bangar, R. J. Raut, D. B. Khandagle and N. B. Dalvi. adv Shinde was assisted by Aakarshan Malwadkar and others.