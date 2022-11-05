Khaire tenders apology for his comments

Aurangabad:

A decision on the Thackeray Sena plea to disqualify 16 rebel MLAs of Shinde group will be taken soon. On Friday, Khaire while talking to the reporters said that he had referred to the BJP's fractious politics and said that Fadnavis knows very well how to retain the government if the decision is taken to disqualify 16 MLAs. He had revealed that he had prepared 20-22 Congress MLAs to rebel. Upset over the comments, Patole replied saying that those who could not manage their own party should not worry about others. Hence Khaire retracted his statement and apologized saying that Patole was upset because of my statement. He is the leader of Mahavikas Aghadi. BJP is doing the politics of division. I made this statement to alert the Congress party. However, as Patole was upset, I immediately apologized.