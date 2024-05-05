Khaire's intensive campaign gathers momentum with 110 'Marathon' walks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chandrakant Khaire, the Mahavikas Aghadi candidate, intensified his campaign on Sunday with 110 padayatras across three constituencies of the city aimed to promote and engage with voters on a personal level. The padyatras had strategic meetings with various office bearers, institutions, and organizations, followed by active participation in community events.

Meanwhile, Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council, strategized for upcoming meetings at Galleborgaon and Ranjangaon Shenpunji with prominent figures, including Shiv Sena leader Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray.

Metropolitan chief Raju Vaidya led a padayatra in Jaibhawaninagar and Rasannagar, supported by Vijay Salve. Additionally, door-to-door campaigns and community meetings were organized in Gajanannagar and Ambedkarnagar.

Former mayor Tryambak Tupe and city coordinator Asha Datar took out a padyatra in Uttamnagar, Budhhanagar, and Shivshankar Colony, with prominent political figures lending their support.