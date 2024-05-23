Kham River Restoration Mission In one of top five finalists; World Resources Institute Ross Prize for Cities

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The World Resources Institute selected Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) as one of the five finalists for the 2023-2024 WRI Ross Centre Prize for Cities. The recognition comes for the ongoing work to restore the city’s seasonal Kham River.

This prestigious award recognizes innovative ideas, visionary leaders and transformative projects creating more sustainable and inclusive cities worldwide. Through the prize, WRI aims to inspire urban change-makers across the globe by elevating trailblazing initiatives and telling impactful stories of sustainable urban transformation. A total of 200 applicants representing 148 cities and 62 countries, responded to this cycle’s call for submissions.

With support from the programme partners - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, Aurangabad Cantonment Board, and Varroc - EcoSattva Environmental Solutions met the criteria of the awards through climate-ready and scientific riverfront development, pollution prevention and recovery of waste, and enabling active community participation and social inclusion in the Mission. EcoSattva applied for the Prize for Cities in June, 2023 and in February 2024 hosted Jen Shin, Global Lead for Prize for Cities, as well as the WRI India team; to give them a holistic breakdown and exposure to the entire Kham River Restoration Mission.

Municipal administrator G Srikanth stated, “The Kham River Restoration Mission is a unique partnership effort and we are humbled to be recognized by the Ross Prize for Cities. We are committed to executing it in the old city area, which is in need of green lungs and public spaces.” Chairman and managing director Varroc Tarang Jain said, “We decided to restore the Kham in 2016 and worked on it for 4 years. In 2020, we partnered with EcoSattva to take a different approach. I am satisfied with everything that we have been able to achieve as part of the Mission and committed to this mission for life.”