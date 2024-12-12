Kham River Restoration Mission partners meet organised; Key government, industry, and community stakeholders hold dialogue

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A meeting aimed at developing a climate action strategy for the city and district and taking the Kham River Restoration Mission (KRRM) forward was held recently, co-hosted by Varroc Engineering and Grind Master Machines(GMM). A diverse group of stakeholders from industry, government, academia, and civil society organisations deliberated on the pressing environmental challenges faced by the district and explore collaborative solutions.

Milind Kelkar of GMM highlighted the need for environmental action in the city, noting progress that has already been made.

EcoSattva’s Natasha Zarine made a presentation on the progress and impact of the KRRM underscoring the significance of restoring urban water bodies for building climate resilience, public health, and biodiversity conservation.

The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion, where attendees shared their perspectives on the city’s pressing environmental challenges and contributed ideas for sustainable solutions. Topics such as waste management, blue-green spaces, sewage management and community action were discussed.

G Sreekanth, municipal administrator said the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is working systematically to ensure underground sewerage connection for 45% of the city that is currently not well connected. “We are also looking at saving our wetlands from encroachment and developing a rehabilitation strategy for project affected persons,” he said.

Akanksha Tiwari, CEO, Aurangabad Cantonment Board said, “CSN is a particularly gifted city with natural and cultural heritage. It has unlimited potential and I will support all initiatives aimed at unleashing it.”

Tarang Jain, Chairman, Varroc, said, “The Kham River is a shared heritage, and its restoration is a shared responsibility. I want to acknowledge the new partnerships driving this mission forward. First, district collector’s office, Zilla Parishad along with other government departments and GMM joined earlier this year, and now, MIT, MGM, and Lokmat Times Campus Club are stepping up. I hope more will join in the months to come.”

A participant Adv Pradnya Talekar said, “Sessions like these will help us become better collaborators to the CSMC and each other.”

Munish Sharma of MIT College, Ashish and Sarika Gadekar of MGM University and Ruchira Darda of Lokmat Times Campus Club formally joined the KRRM through MoUs.