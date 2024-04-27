Khan claims to be official candidate of VBA!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A contender of Lok Sabha election from Aurangabad Constituency, Afsar Khan, today underlined that his party, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), has given him the A-B form. Hence he will be the party’s lone official candidate.

While addressing the newsmen, Khan said, “ A rumour is playing around, but I will not going to withdraw my nomination at any cost, on April 29. The party leader Prakash Ambedkar is in touch with me and he will be gracing two public meetings which are being scheduled to be organised in the city in the coming days.”

He also claimed that the opponents tried to entangle me into problems. They celebrated for 12-15 hours when they learnt I do not have an A-B form. However, they got tensed when I got the form. Today itself in the afternoon, I spoke to the party chief and with his permission only, I am conducting the press conference. The district president and party office-bearers are planning to conduct two public meetings, probably in Kiradpura and Buddi Lane, in the coming days, he stressed.

Khan further mentioned that Imtiaz Jaleel would be in fourth position. He also alleged that Jaleel procured huge benami properties in London, Dubai, Pune, Delhi and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Besides, he had made huge money through partnerships in bio-diesel, sand, ration, gutka, etc, claimed Khan in the press conference.

Khan mentioned that he would be garnering 70 percent vote of Muslims, apart from VBA votes. Jaleel has done many anti-Muslim works. He has raised many questions in the Parliament, but there are no results, he alleged.

Khan also mentioned that neither Adv Prakash Ambedkar had sought support in Akola nor Anandraj Ambedkar in Amravati, but he has proclaimed it in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. There is a conspiracy of MIM behind it, he accused adding that he submitted the AB form as soon as he got it on April 25.

Javed Qureshi, VBA’s Yogesh Ban, P K Dabhade, Ravi Ratnaparkhe and others were present on the occasion.