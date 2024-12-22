Khandoba hall roof work set to begin in January

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After delays due to the pilgrimage season, work on the roof of the Khandoba Temple hall in Satara is finally set to resume. Devotees, who have been eagerly awaiting the redevelopment, are now asking when the construction will begin.

The temple’s front lamp stand has been rebuilt, and broken stones have been replaced. A new protective wall made of natural materials has also been erected. Decorative stones for the hall's roof have been prepared and will soon be installed. The contractor has assured temple trust officials, including President Ramesh Chopde and Secretary Sahebrao Palskar, that work will start on January 1st.

Photo Caption: Decorative stones prepared for the Khandoba Temple.