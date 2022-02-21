Khara Kunwa residents fear health threat due to polluted water

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 21:

The residents of Khara Kunwa, in the old city, have complained of reeling under health threats as they are receiving sewage mixed water in their taps for the last 25 days. They demanded the replacement of old drainage and water pipelines immediately.

The residents underlined that they had similar experience in September-October 2021. After a much hue and cry the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) resolved the issue, but to poor quality of work, the health threat has remerged after two months.

They stressed the need of replacing 40-45 years old drainage pipelines. The population of the area has increased and is leading to frequent damage in the pipeline. The drainage waste coming out of the damaged pipeline makes its way into the pipeline supplying water and the polluted water is received through the taps. The borewells are also getting polluted. The civic administration is not taking any cognizance despite bringing the problem to their notice.

" We could be called as a developed city until the adequate basic amenities are not provided to the residents," they pointed out.