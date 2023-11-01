Khinvasara Group’s 3rd Property Showcase to begin on Nov 3

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Perspective property buyers will be able to have many options of plots and houses, that too under their budget, through the Khinvasara Group's '3rd Khinvasara Property Showcase.'

“On customers’ demand, Khinvasara Group is organising the three-day Property Showcase exhibition between November 3 and 5,” said Ravindra Khinvasara, Managing Director of Khinvasara Group.

The Group will hold the Property Showcase at 'Khinvasara Headquarters, Plot No 16, MIDC Chikalthana, Jalna Road, in front of the Airport, so that

customers can easily find the right house, bungalow, plot, or farmhouse for the upcoming festival or the best investment option.

Actor Swapnil Joshi is the brand ambassador of the group. Perspective buyers can visit the showroom to fulfil their dream home in the Smart City Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The exhibition will provide different options for budget homes that everyone wants.

Loyalty of 65 years

One of the popular names in the real estate and entertainment sector is 'Khinvasara Group.'

Ravindra Khinvasara said that the Group fulfilled the dream of thousands of families on the basis of the last 65 years of experience.

“From luxurious houses to bungalows as per the city lifestyle, will be available for the common man,” he added. Siddha Khinvasara and Krishna Awalgaonkar were also present.