Khirolkar, tribhuvan remanded in ₹5 lakh bribery case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Resident Deputy Collector Vinod Khirolkar and Revenue Assistant Dilip Tribhuvan, arrested in a bribery case involving Rs 5 lakh, have been remanded to police custody till June 1.

The duo allegedly accepted the bribe to issue a challan for converting a piece of Class-2 land into Class-1 category. They were produced before Sessions Judge N.M. Jamadar on Wednesday. Public Prosecutor Nitin Dhongade told the court that further investigation was necessary to identify others involved in the bribery nexus. He added that voice samples of the accused need to be collected. Police have seized the DVR from the CCTV system in Khirolkar’s office. Further interrogation is expected based on the recovered footage. During a search operation, ₹75,000 in cash was found in Khirolkar’s cabin, which is also under scrutiny. Citing these factors, the police sought extended custody, which was granted by the court.