Khuldabad residents oppose attachment to Vaijapur RTO office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Disappointed residents and vehicle owners of Khuldabad submitted a memorandum to the Transport Commissioner on Wednesday and registered their opposition to the proposed attachment of their town to the new sub-RTO office at Vaijapur.

They claimed it would be inconvenient for them as Khuldabad town is 23 km away from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and the distance between Khuldabad and Vaijapur is 65 km. Besides, if the vehicle owners hail from Khuldabad tehsil’s Takali Rajerai, Bazar Sawangi, Sultanpur, Tajnapur, Wadod, Yesgaon, Khandipimpalgaon, Gadana, Golegaon, Loni, Bodkha, Indapur, Rel and Daregaon villages then they would be the worst affected as they will have to travel a distance of 90-100 km from their village to Vaijapur RTO.

The decision will financially burden them and waste their time and energy. Hence, it should be immediately scrapped.

Meanwhile, the memorandum suggested attaching Khuldabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar RTO. They threatened to launch a stir if the decision is not withdrawn. Former municipal council president Adv Qaiseroddin and office-bearers of various other organisations including Ejaz Ahmed, Sharfoddin Mohd. Ramzani, Nawab Kamroddin, Muniboddin, Talib Qureshi, Fakir Qureshi, taxi union’s Shaikh Abdul Latif and others signed the memorandum.